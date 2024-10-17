North Korean leader stresses troops to treat South Korea as hostile foreign enemy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reminded his troops to treat South Korea as a hostile foreign enemy and insisted that the North wouldn’t hesitate to attack its rival if the South infringes upon its sovereignty, state media said Friday. Kim’s comments at an army headquarters came after North Korea this week confirmed it revised its constitution to define South Korea as “a hostile state” and blew up front-line road and rail links that were once connected to the South. The steps punctuated Kim’s calls for North Korea to abandon its longstanding goals of reconciling with the South and reflect his intent to escalate tensions and increase leverage amid a deepening stalemate in diplomacy.

