Right-wing influencers hyped anti-Ukraine videos made by a TV producer also funded by Russian media
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ben Swann, a self-described independent journalist who promotes conspiracy theories, owns a company that’s been paid millions of dollars in recent years by Russian state media. Through a separate company, he’s produced a series of online videos critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that have been heavily promoted by conservative influencers. The creation of “Zelenskyy Unmasked” and its spread reveal how widely Russia-backed talking points are traveling on social media. It’s a trend that concerns current and former U.S. intelligence officials and disinformation experts. An investigation by The Associated Press into the series provides insights into the shadowy and profitable world of political influencers who are not required to disclose who is paying them.