Russia flaunts its many doomsday weapons to keep the West from ramping up support for Ukraine

This year has seen President Vladimir Putin repeatedly brandish the nuclear sword, reminding everyone that Russia has the world’s largest atomic arsenal in order to deter the West from ramping up support for Ukraine. He ordered his military to hold drills involving battlefield nuclear weapons with ally Belarus. He announced Russia will start producing ground-based intermediate range missiles that were outlawed by a now-defunct U.S.-Soviet treaty in 1987. And last month, he lowered the threshold for using that arsenal by revising the country’s nuclear doctrine. Putin is relying on those thousands of warheads and hundreds of missiles that carry them as an enormous doomsday machine to discourage what he sees as threats to Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.