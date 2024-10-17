UK Foreign Secretary Lammy says engagement with China is necessary at start of 2-day visit

BEIJING (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary has called engagement with China “pragmatic and necessary” as he makes the first visit to the country by a Cabinet member from the Labor government that took control in July. David Lammy met Friday with Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and was to hold talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi later the same day. His trip is an attempt to reset ties with Beijing after relations turned frosty in recent years. Human rights groups are demanding that Lammy press the Chinese government over its crackdowns on dissent in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.