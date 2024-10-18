Skip to Content
A failed mic leaves Donald Trump pacing the stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes

Published 6:53 PM

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Donald Trump paced his rally stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes Friday night in Detroit after his microphone cut out. The Republican nominee and former president was about to wax on about one of his favorite subjects, tariffs, working up to naming it by first teasing “the most beautiful word in the dictionary.” Very quickly afterward, the sound went down. It was the second time in a week that one of his events was interrupted. Finally, after the long silence, an aide brought Trump a replacement microphone that worked.

