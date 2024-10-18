Albuquerque police deputy is removed from duty in ongoing DWI scandal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A newly promoted police commander in Albuquerque has been removed from duty while the police department in New Mexico’s largest city continues to investigate allegations of corruption in its DWI unit. The DWI scandal already has mired the Albuquerque Police Department in a federal investigation. No charges have been filed, but at least one commander has been fired, several others have resigned and dozens of cases have been dismissed. The department says the deputy commander of its internal affairs division was put on paid leave Wednesday. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the deputy was promoted to the position in January but was an officer in the DWI unit from 2010 to 2013.

