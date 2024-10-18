Condemned South Carolina inmate chooses to die by lethal injection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A condemned South Carolina inmate has chosen to be executed by lethal injection for killing a store clerk in 1999. Richard Moore had until Friday to decide between injection, firing squad or the electric chair for his Nov. 1 execution. It would mark the second execution in South Carolina after a 13-year pause that began because the state could not obtain a drug needed for lethal injection. The 59-year-old Moore is on death row for the 1999 killing of Spartanburg County convenience store clerk James Mahoney. Moore is Black and is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution because there were no African Americans on his jury.

