Freedom of expression threatened more seriously in Gaza than in any recent conflict, UN expert says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Freedom of expression has been threatened more seriously in Gaza than in any recent conflict. United Nations expert Irene Khan says journalists are being targeted in the war-torn territory and Palestinian supporters are targeted in many countries. On Friday, she pointed to attacks on the media, targeted killings and arbitrary detention of dozens of journalists in Gaza. Khan says that banning of Al Jazeera and tightening censorship within Israel and in occupied territories, indicate an Israeli strategy “to silence critical journalism and obstruct the documentation of possible international crimes.” Khan also sharply criticized the “discrimination and double standards” that have seen restrictions and suppression of pro-Palestinian protests and speech.

