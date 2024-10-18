Mexican newspaper offices hit by gunfire in Sinaloa state’s capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Assailants have fired a dozen gunshots at a building housing the newspaper El Debate in the embattled northern state of Sinaloa. The newspaper is based in state capital Culiacan where rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel have been staging bloody battles. The newspaper said Friday that it found at least four bullet impacts on the building’s walls and more bullets hit newspaper vehicles parked in front. The paper said no one was injured in late Thursday’s shooting. Threats against journalists and their sources have increased exponentially since the latest round of factional fighting broke out after the arrest of two Sinaloa drug capos.

