North Korea claims it discovered the remains of a South Korean drone in its capital

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it found the remains of a South Korean drone during a search in its capital, Pyongyang. The North claimed Saturday that the drone proves the South’s military was behind the alleged drone infiltrations over the city’s skies earlier in October. North Korean state media released photos showing a seemingly damaged aircraft with wide V-shaped wings and winglets. It said the aircraft was found on Oct. 13. The drone was examined and determined to be the same type of drone that appeared in a South Korean military parade earlier in the month. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff described the North Korean claim as “unilateral” and “unworthy of responding.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.