Pakistan’s Punjab province shuts schools for 2 days to contain protests over alleged on-campus rape

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province have shut all schools and universities for two days in an attempt to contain the spread of protests by students over an alleged on-campus rape. The closures in Pakistan’s most populous province affect an estimated 18 million students. Tensions have been high on college campuses since reports of the alleged rape in the city of Lahore spread on social media, and protests have broken out in four cities. In Gujrat, a security guard died in clashes between student protesters and police on Wednesday. The government and police have denied that any such rape occurred on campus.

