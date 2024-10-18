Perry High School shooter attempted to livestream his actions, a new report says

A report on a deadly shooting at a small-town Iowa high school in January reveals new details, including that the teenage shooter attempted to livestream his actions. The town of Perry was rocked when 17-year-old Perry High School student Dylan Butler opened fire on students and staff before the start of classes on Jan. 4. The shooting killed an 11-year-old student, the school’s principal and wounded six others. Butler took his own life with a single gunshot minutes after he began shooting. The shooting occurred in the school’s commons area, where about 50 students and staff had gathered for breakfast before classes.

