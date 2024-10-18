Rick Nolan, who represented two Minnesota congressional districts three decades apart, dies at 80

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, a Democrat who represented two different Minnesota districts during two separate stints in office three decades apart, has died. He was 80. His wife, Mary, said he died early Friday at their home in Nisswa. She said husband had heart issues, but that he had been active until the end. He campaigned for Democratic candidates on the Iron Range just last week. He made his political comeback in the 2012 election when he unseated a Republican incumbent in the 8th District. Minnesota Democrats are calling Nolan a champion of the Northland. Funeral arrangements are pending.

