The FAA is opening a new review of safety at Boeing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is opening a new review of safety at Boeing. The FAA said Friday it will conduct a three-month review of Boeing’s compliance with safety regulations and other matters. The FAA says it’s a continuation of the agency’s closer oversight since a panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max jetliner during a flight in January. The FAA says the new review isn’t prompted by any particular event or concern. But last week, the inspector general of the Transportation Department said weaknesses in FAA oversight are limiting the agency’s ability to find and fix problems at Boeing.

