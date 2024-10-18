The Temptations serenade Mets fans at NLCS as founder admits he roots for Dodgers
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Sixty years after its debut, the Temptations’ “My Girl” has become a hit at Citi Field since New York Mets star Francisco Lindor began using it as his walk-up song in late May. Fans continue singing the lyrics even after Lindor’s plate appearance is underway. The Temptations detoured to New York on an off day from their tour to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “My Girl” before Game 5 of the NL Championship Series between the Mets and Los Angeles. Otis Williams, the group’s 82-year-old founder, says: “It’s the highest compliment you can get.”