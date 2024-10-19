A small blast in Myanmar’s second-biggest city damages Chinese Consulate
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese Consulate in Myanmar’s second-largest city has been slightly damaged by an explosive device. Authorities said Saturday that there were no casualties. No public claims of responsibility were made for Friday’s attack in Mandalay. China is a major ally of Myanmar’s military government which came to power after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. But it’s now fighting fiercely against resistance forces challenging its rule. The military said in a statement sent to journalists on Saturday evening that roof tiles on the two-story Chinese Consulate were damaged by a explosion Friday afternoon. The blast is under investigation.