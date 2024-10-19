Alec Baldwin returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ to spoof Bret Baier interview with Kamala Harris

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin has returned to “Saturday Night Live.” But the actor who won an Emmy for playing former President Donald Trump didn’t reprise that role — he returned Saturday to play Fox News’ Bret Baier in an opening skit that spoofed this week’s interview with Kamala Harris. Baldwin received loud cheers from the audience before revealing he was playing Baier. He and Rudolph traded jokes — with Baldwin’s Baier frequently interrupting — before she shouted the signature closing of the opening sketch: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” Michael Keaton is hosting Saturday’s show, with Billie Eilish the musical host.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.