American despair: In Arizona, high home prices and limited prospects shape voters’ presidential pick

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — American voters are hearing both parties promise to help the middle class if they win the election next month. But people have heard it before and, in the view of many, nothing got better. That disconnect is seen in vivid terms in Arizona, a key presidential battleground. Housing and other costs have gone through the roof in many parts of the state. Voters who feel that pinch say neither Democrat Kamala Harris nor Republican Donald Trump is seriously addressing their plight. Today, the United States has never been as wealthy even as so many people see themselves left behind.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.