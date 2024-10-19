CVS workers strike at 7 Southern California stores for better pay and health care

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Workers at seven CVS pharmacies in Southern California have gone on strike for better pay and health care and to protest what they say is bad-faith contract bargaining by the company. The strike affects four stores in Los Angeles and three in Orange County. It began Friday morning and continued into the weekend. On Saturday workers outside a CVS in Los Angeles were urging customers not to cross the line. The CVS locations remained open, however. A CVS spokesperson says the company is disappointed at the strike. She adds that the company has made progress on reaching a final contract with “tentative agreements” on wages and health insurance contributions.

