Firefighters battle ‘diablo wind’ to extinguish Oakland fire that burned 2 homes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighter crews in California continue to work on extinguishing a brush fire in the city of Oakland fueled by strong winds that burned two homes and damaged several others. Hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate before more than 100 firefighters stopped the progress of the flames late Friday. Some evacuation orders remain in place as firefighters work to stabilize the fire and ensure it doesn’t reignite. Authorities issued red-flag warnings for fire danger until Saturday across a large swath of the state, from the central coast through the Bay Area to near the Oregon border.

