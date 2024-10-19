Harlem neighborhood remembers 4-year-old boy prosecutors say was starved to death by parents

NEW YORK (AP) — Residents in New York’s Harlem neighborhood are remembering a four-year-old boy who prosecutors say was starved to death by his parents. Community members lit candles and released balloons during a Friday night vigil in front of the apartment building where prosecutors say Jahmeik Modlin was found so severely malnourished that he weighed just 19 pounds. A prayer service and wreath laying ceremony was also held Saturday morning outside the apartment. Modlin died Monday morning at a Harlem hospital after being found unconscious and unresponsive by police last Sunday night. The boy’s parents have been arrested and charged in his death.

