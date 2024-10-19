Moderate flooding is expected from a glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital city

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A flood warning has been issued after an outburst from a glacial lake in Alaska’s capital city. The National Weather Service says moderate flooding is expected. Suicide Basin is a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier above Juneau. Since 2011 it has released glacier lake outburst floods each year that cause inundation along Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River. The weather service says residents have 24 to 36 hours to prepare for flooding. In August about 290 residences were damaged after the lake sent floodwaters into neighborhoods.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.