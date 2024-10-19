No. 5 Georgia knocks off No. 1 Texas 30-15, with Etienne running for 3 TDs

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Trevor Etienne ran for three touchdowns, the first two set up by cornerback Daylen Everette’s takeaways, and fifth-ranked Georgia went on to beat Quinn Ewers and No. 1 Texas 30-15. Etienne’s last score was a 1-yard plunge on fourth down with 12:04 left Saturday night. Georgia which began the season as the No. 1 team, has won three games in a row since a loss at Alabama. The Bulldogs never trailed in their first trip to Austin since 1958 to take on the SEC newcomer that had gotten through the first half of its schedule pretty much unscathed. Both teams are 6-1.

