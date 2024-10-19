Stanford psychologist behind the controversial “Stanford Prison Experiment” dies at 91

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stanford University says the psychologist behind the controversial “Stanford Prison Experiment” has died. The university said in a statement Friday that Philip G. Zimbardo died Oct. 14 at his home in San Francisco. A cause of death was not provided. The 1971 prison study was scheduled for two weeks, but was stopped after six days when college-aged students playing guards became psychologically abusive and those playing prisoners became anxious, emotionally depressed, crying and enraged. Zimbardo is survived by his wife, Christina Maslach Zimbardo, three children and four grandchildren.

