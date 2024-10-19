Drone strike launched toward Israeli prime minister’s house

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government says a drone was launched toward the the prime minister’s house Saturday, with no casualties. Sirens wailed Saturday morning in Israel, warning of incoming fire from Lebanon, with a drone launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea, the Israeli government said. Neither he nor his wife were home and there were no casualties, said his spokesperson in a statement. The strikes into Israel come as its war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah — a Hamas ally backed by Iran — has intensified in recent weeks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.