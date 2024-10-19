Skip to Content
Takeaways from AP’s reporting on how Arizona voters view the economy with the election close at hand

By
Published 10:07 AM

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona economy is flourishing by many measures. It just doesn’t feel that way for many voters in the presidential battleground state as they consider which candidate to vote for in next month’s election. Voters are hearing Democrats and Republicans promise to help the middle class. But they’ve heard it before and, many say that nothing got better. It’s a disconnect that clear in Arizona, where housing and other costs have gone through the roof in many parts of the state. Arizona voters across the political spectrum have mixed feelings about the economy and how Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are talking about.

Article Topic Follows: News

