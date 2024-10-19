Voters in Arizona and Nebraska will face competing ballot measures. What happens if they both pass?

Voters in Arizona and Nebraska will see competing measures on their ballots this November. In Nebraska, one measure would create a right to abortion while another would restrict it. In Arizona, one measure would require partisan primaries while the other would require open primaries in which candidates of all parties appear on the same ballot. What happens if the competing measures both pass? The constitutions in each state say that the conflicting provisions with the most votes prevail. But courts may have to decide whether there’s a conflict and whether parts of both measures can take effect.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.