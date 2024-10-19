Voters in Arizona and Nebraska will face competing ballot measures. What happens if they both pass?
Associated Press
Voters in Arizona and Nebraska will see competing measures on their ballots this November. In Nebraska, one measure would create a right to abortion while another would restrict it. In Arizona, one measure would require partisan primaries while the other would require open primaries in which candidates of all parties appear on the same ballot. What happens if the competing measures both pass? The constitutions in each state say that the conflicting provisions with the most votes prevail. But courts may have to decide whether there’s a conflict and whether parts of both measures can take effect.