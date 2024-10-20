Calmer weather helps contain Oakland, California, fire that forced evacuations

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Firefighting crews took advantage of calmer weather Sunday to increase containment of a small wildfire in Oakland, California, that burned two homes. Erratic winds previously forced more than 500 people to evacuate. Most residents were allowed to return home Saturday but a handful of evacuation orders remained in place for a hillside neighborhood where firefighters were still dousing hotspots. The blaze was 70% contained Sunday morning. Flames erupted Friday afternoon and were fed by a major “diablo wind,” the notorious autumn phenomenon known for its hot, dry gusts. Red flag warnings for increased fire danger expired Saturday and conditions eased further throughout the weekend.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.