Musk offers voters $1 million to sign PAC petition backing the Constitution. Can that be legal?

Elon Musk is pledging to give away $1 million to voters for signing his political action committee’s petition backing the Constitution. The giveaway by the Donald Trump supporter is raising questions and alarms among some election experts who say it’s a violation of the law to link a cash handout to signing a petition that also requires a person to be registered to vote. Musk promised on Saturday that he’d give away $1 million a day, until the Nov. 5 election, for people signing his PAC’s petition supporting the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech, and the Second Amendment, with its right “to keep and bear arms.”

