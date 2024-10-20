Residents and activists in central Bosnia clean up a lake after massive floods

JABLANICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Residents and activists in central Bosnia are pulling out debris and trash from a lake in a region that was devastated by deadly floods and landslides. Using boats and motor vehicles, the volunteers on Sunday scooped up plastics, wood and other objects that were swept away by raging waters during the rainstorm in early October and ended up in the Lake Jablanica. Twenty-seven people died in floods and landslides on the night of Oct. 4, 19 of them in the village of Donja Jablanica, where rocks from a hillside quarry unleashed by floodwaters buried houses.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.