Texas man whose execution was halted by subpoena set to testify to lawmakers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man whose execution was halted after a last-ditch subpoena is expected to testify before lawmakers. Robert Roberson is scheduled to take questions Monday from a state House committee. Some lawmakers on the panel believe that Roberson did not kill his 2-year-old daughter in 2002. Roberson had been scheduled last week to become the first person in the U.S. executed over a murder conviction connected to a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome. His claims of innocence are backed by Republican and Democratic legislators who say he was convicted based on faulty, outdated science. Lawmakers have sought to have Roberson transported from death row to appear in person at the Texas Capitol, but the state attorney general’s office said he would appear virtually.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.