Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans who think of petrified hot dogs, frozen burritos and salty snacks when they imagine getting food at a gas station or truck stop may be pleasantly surprised during their next road trip: U.S. convenience stores are offering them more and better — though not necessarily healthier — choices. From 7-Eleven to regional players like QuikTrip, store chains are looking overseas for grab-and-go inspiration, adding sit-down seating, expanding their coffee menus to rival Starbucks and experimenting with made-to-order meals for busy families. The moves are happening as convenience store operators seek ways to offset slowing sales of cigarettes, maps and soft drinks. Experts say the improved offerings pose an increasing threat to fast-food restaurants.

