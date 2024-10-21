DeSantis using state money, time and his power to fight abortion rights measure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is focusing his official office on fighting an abortion rights amendment. He held a campaign-like rally at state expense Monday, two weeks before the election, on state time to criticize the measure that asks voters to protect abortion rights. DeSantis said if abortion rights are enshrined in the state Constitution, “That’s forever.” Also Monday, a former Department of Health lawyer signed an affidavit saying he resigned after DeSantis’ lawyers demanded he send letters to television stations threatening legal action if they didn’t pull an ad opposing the amendment. John Wilson said he resigned rather than send additional letters.

