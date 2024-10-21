French transport minister meets cycling groups after a traffic death sparks protests

PARIS (AP) — The French transport minister is expected to meet with cycling associations following the death of a cyclist in Paris after a dispute with a driver. The 27-year-old cyclist was allegedly deliberately run over last week by a SUV driver, who now faces preliminary charges of murder. The incident has sparked protests across France, with demonstrators calling for safer roads for cyclists and an end to “motorized violence.”

