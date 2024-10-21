Harris raises $633 million in the third quarter but spends heavily in final push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris’ campaign and affiliated Democratic committees raised more than $359 million in September alone and about $633 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30. That pushed their total for the election over $1 billion and maintaining a large advantage over her opponent, Republican Donald Trump. But the vice president’s campaign also spent more than it took in last month, paying out about $270 million compared to the around $222 million it raised on its own. Her campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties entered October with $346 million. Trump’s campaign, his party and related groups, raised $160 million in September and had $283 million in cash to start October.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.