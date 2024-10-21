McDonald’s agreed to Trump event but insists it isn’t endorsing a presidential candidate

McDonald’s Corp. says it agreed to host former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania store over the weekend but stressed that it isn’t endorsing a candidate in the presidential race. Trump staffed the fry station at a McDonald’s in suburban Philadelphia on Sunday before answering questions through the drive-thru window. In a message to employees obtained Monday by The Associated Press, McDonald’s said it agreed to a franchisee’s request to host the event because it opens its doors to everyone. The Chicago burger giant said franchisees have also invited Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, to their restaurants.

