Police in Haiti battle gang coalition trying to seize control of the entire capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police in Haiti are clashing with gunmen trying to take over one of the few communities in the capital, Port-au-Prince, that is not controlled by gangs. Haiti’s National Police said in a statement late Sunday that officers have seized control of several areas in Solino as they keep pursuing gang members. Solino has been under attack since Thursday. In a video posted on social media, gang members hoisted automatic weapons in the air and cheered as they claimed control over parts of Solino. They warned that all those who are not part of a gang coalition known as “Viv Ansanm” will be “burned to ashes.”

