Two plead guilty to murder of former Air India suspect Ripudaman Singh Mali

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia (AP) — Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court. A court Monday confirmed the pleas from Tanner Fox and Jose Lopez in the shooting death of Malik, who was acquitted in 2005 of the bombings that killed 331 people in 1985. The terror attack was the worst act of mass murder in Canadian history. Malik’s family said while they are grateful the two were brought to justice, they urged them to cooperate with police “in bringing those that hired you to justice.” Malik was shot dead in his vehicle in 2022. Fox and Lopez will appear in court next week for sentencing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.