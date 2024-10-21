Vietnam appoints army general as new president after months of turmoil

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has elected Luong Cuong, a military general, as its new president, the fourth official to fill the role in 18 months. Cuong, 67, was elected by the National Assembly on Monday to replace To Lam, who remained president even after he was formally appointed as the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party in August. The role of the general secretary is the most powerful position in Vietnam while the presidency is largely ceremonial. Cuong’s appointment takes place after months of uncharacteristic tumult in Vietnam’s politics and the death of former party general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who had dominated the country’s leadership since 2011.

