What to know about Biltmore Estate reopening after Hurricane Helene

North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate will soon reopen after being forced to close when floodwaters pushed by Hurricane Helene devasted the area. The popular tourist destination announced over the weekend that they plan to open and “celebrate the joy of the holiday season” on Nov. 2. According to the Biltmore Estate, the 8,000-acre property was impacted very little by Hurricane Helene. Along with the Biltmore house, the estate includes a conservatory, winery, gardens and overnight properties, which did not receive much damage. Some of the property’s more low-lying areas were the most impacted by the storm. Notably, the estate’s entrance experienced flooding and is currently undergoing “extensive repairs.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.