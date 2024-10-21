WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA players union has decided to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement, two years before its expiration. The league and players union had the option to do so before Nov. 1. The early opt-out marks a crucial juncture for the league. The WNBA signed a historic 11-year media rights deal worth $200 million a year. The league had record attendance and viewership this year that culminated in the WNBA Finals that saw New York beat Minnesota in a decisive fifth game on Sunday. WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike says “this is a defining moment not just for the WNBA, but for all of us who believe in progress.”

