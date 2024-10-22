A 2nd major recall for Honda in October, this time for pumps that can crack, leak fuel

Honda is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles because the high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel, which could increase the risk of a fire. It is the second major call this month at Honda, after 1.7 million vehicles were found to have potential steering issues in early October. The new recall includes the Accord and Accord Hybrid 2023-2024; the Civic and Civic Hybrid 2025 and the CR-V Hybrid 2023-2025. The automaker said that dealers will inspect and replace the high-pressure fuel pump as necessary and for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 4. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

