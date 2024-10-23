Paris conference aims to rally military and humanitarian support for Lebanon

PARIS (AP) — France on Thursday hosts an international conference for Lebanon to rally military and humanitarian aid for the country where war between Hezbollah militants and Israel has displaced a million people, killed over 2,500 and deepened an economic crisis. Paris also seeks to help restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and strengthen its institutions. The country, where Hezbollah effectively operates as a state within a state, has been without a president for two years while political factions fail to agree on a new one. Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with France’s president on Wednesday and will attend.

