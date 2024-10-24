British killer nurse Lucy Letby loses appeal bid for attempted baby murder conviction

LONDON (AP) — An appeals court in London has rejected British killer nurse Lucy Letby’s bid to challenge her conviction for the attempted murder of a baby girl in her care. Letby is serving multiple life sentences with no chance of release after being convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to murder seven others. Her attorney argued Thursday in the Court of Appeal that her retrial on a charge of attempting to kill an infant identified in court as Child K in February 2016 was overshadowed by “overwhelming and irremediable prejudice” by news coverage. The court previously denied her other appeal effort.

