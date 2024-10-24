Chicago train operator had alcohol in his system during 2023 crash, officials say

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal investigators say the operator of a Chicago commuter train that crashed almost a year ago had alcohol in his system. The Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a snow plow on Nov. 16, injuring nearly 40 people. The Chicago Tribune reports that a National Transportation Safety Board report states a hospital test showed the train’s operator had a blood-alcohol level of 0.06% about an hour after the crash, above the federal limit of 0.02%. Another test conducted by a federal laboratory found his blood-alcohol level was 0.048%. The operator told investigators that the train’s brakes didn’t work as intended.

