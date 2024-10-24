County judge strikes down Ohio abortion ban, citing voter-approved reproductive rights amendment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A county judge has permanently blocked enforcement of an Ohio law that bans virtually all abortions. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins on Thursday cited the voters’ approval last November of Issue 1, which created a constitutional right for people to make their own reproductive decisions. The state is expected to appeal. The 2019 law banned most abortions once cardiac activity is detected. It took effect briefly in 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

