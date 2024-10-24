Federal appeals court upholds New York’s ban on guns in sensitive places

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York says a recent Supreme Court decision does not alter its conclusion that New York can enforce laws banning firearms in sensitive locations. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan wrote Thursday that it had reviewed its December 2023 decision in light of a June decision by the Supreme Court in another gun case. The high court also asked seven other state and federal courts to reexamine their rulings. The 2nd Circuit said the Supreme Court case involved a regulation of firearms “quite different” than New York’s.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.