Samuel L. Jackson lauded at MoMA film benefit by close family and friends

NEW YORK (AP) — Samuel L. Jackson is the latest Hollywood legend to be honored at The Museum of Modern Art annual film benefit, joining the likes of other film industry giants including Martin Scorsese and George Clooney. The 16th annual benefit presented in partnership with Chanel raises money to preserve and bring movies into the museum’s collection. The night featured explosive language in honor of Jackson’s legendary career and iconic character acting. Filmmaker Spike Lee, actor Denzel Washington and Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon took to the stage to honor Jackson at the benefit. Actress Brie Larson and George Lucas also sent in video messages praising Jackson on his lengthy career.

