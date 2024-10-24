Trump says China’s leader will bully Harris ‘like a baby’ as allies try to infantilize her

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has said China’s leader would handle Vice President Kamala Harris “like a baby” if she’s elected to the White House. The former president and his top allies increasingly have moved to infantilize the Democratic nominee. Trump’s comment Thursday followed former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson telling a Trump rally that the former president might declare to Harris, “You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking.” Trump has built his political career around name-calling, but has unleashed a special array of personal — often condescending — attacks against Harris. He spoke later Thursday at a rally in Arizona, where he criticized Harris’ handling of immigration.

