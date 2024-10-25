Havasupai Tribe set to receive federal aid for severe flood damage

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — The Havasupai Tribe is set to receive federal emergency aid to repair damage caused by severe flooding this summer. President Joe Biden on Friday approved a disaster declaration. The tribe’s reservation at the southwest corner of Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most remote in the continental U.S. It’s accessible only by foot, mule or helicopter. An Arizona woman died in the flood this summer after she was swept into the rushing waters. The federal funds will help with emergency repairs and can also be used for temporary housing. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will coordinate the recovery operations.

